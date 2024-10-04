UMaine Soccer Beats UMass Lowell 1-0 Setting America East Record for 23 Straight Home Wins
The UMaine Black Bears Soccer Team beat UMass Lowell 1-0 on Thursday night, October 3rd. The win was significant, in that it was a conference win, but also set an America East record for 23 straight home wins.
The lone goal of the game came in the 2nd Half, with 10:34 gone, when Abby Kraemer scored her 3rd goal of the season.
Maine outshot UMass Lowell 17-4 and had a 9-1 shot on goal advantage.
Jessica Kasacek was in net for the Black Bears and had 1 save. She's now 6-1-2 in goal for the year.
Maine improves to 7-1-2 on the season and 3-0-0 in America East, while UMass Lowell drops to 1-8-2 overall and 0-2-0 in America Eeast.
Up next for Maine is a game against Bryant at 1 p.m. in Rhode Island on Sunday, October 6th.
