UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – August 20 [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper for the 1st UMaine Soccer Coach's Show on Tuesday August 20th.

Coach Atherly talked about the opening weekend where the Black Bears went 1-0-1 as well as what the the Team did while they were in Syracuse for the weekend. Coach also spoke about the outstanding defensive play of the team and more.

The UMaine Coach's Show will be a weekly feature during the 2024 season and we thank Coach Atherly for fitting this into his busy schedule!