UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – October 8 [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherley joined Chris Popper for the weekly Coach's Show on October 8th.

It was a good weekend for the Black Bears with a pair of wins, 1-0 over UMass Lowell on October 3rd and then 3-1 at Bryant on Sunday, October 6th. Coach Atherley spoke about the wins, and the conditioning and depth necessary to play and win 3 games in 8 days.

And in a quirk of the schedule the Black Bears are playing 3 games against, dogs.. The Bryant Bulldogs, the The UMBC Terriers and Albany Great Danes.

Check out the Coach's Show

