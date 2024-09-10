UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – September 10 [VIDEO]

Assistant Coach Yuri Nascimento subbed in for Maine Head Coach Scott Atherly for the Weekly UMaine Soccer Coach's Show on September 10th.

Coach Nascimento is the "goaltending guru" for the Black Bears and you can tell by their 3 shutouts and 0.83 goals against average, has done an excellent job working with the "keepers". Coach Nascimento talked about the 4-1 win over Stonehill and the fact that Grace Wilson has returned to the team after playing with the Australian National Team and the benefits of having 3 goalies available.

See the show below!