#4 Maine to Host America East Baseball Championship
The #4 UMaine Black Bears will be hosting the America East Baseball Championship at Mahaney Diamond in Orono, and will play in the 1st game on Wednesday, May 21st.
The Top 6 Teams in America East qualified for the Championship, with the Top 2 Teams having a bye in the play-in games.
Here are the Teams that qualified.
- Bryant
- NJIT
- Binghamton
- UMaine
- UAlbany
- UMBC
The single elimination games on Wednesday, May 21 are
- Game 1: 1.p.m. #4 UMaine vs. #5 UAlbany
- Game 2: 5 p.m. #3 Binghamton vs. #6 UMBC
The double elimination Tournament begins on Thursday May 22nd
- Game 3: 11 a.m. - #1 Bryant vs. Lowest Remaining Seed
- Game 4 3 p.m. - #2 NJIT vs. Second Lowest Remaining Seed
- Game 5 7 p.m. - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
Friday May 23rd
- Game 6 1p.m. - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
- Game 7 - 5 p.m. - Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6
Saturday May 24th
- Game 8: 1 p.m. Championship Game (Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7)
- Game 9: If Necessary (45 minutes after conclusion of Game 8)
92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting Maine's 1 p.m. game on Wednesday, May 21st. Join Jim Churchill for the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.
