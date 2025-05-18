4 Maine to Host America East Baseball Championship

The #4 UMaine Black Bears will be hosting the America East Baseball Championship at Mahaney Diamond in Orono, and will play in the 1st game on Wednesday, May 21st.

The Top 6 Teams in America East qualified for the Championship, with the Top 2 Teams having a bye in the play-in games.

Here are the Teams that qualified.

Bryant NJIT Binghamton UMaine UAlbany UMBC

The single elimination games on Wednesday, May 21 are

Game 1: 1.p.m. #4 UMaine vs. #5 UAlbany

Game 2: 5 p.m. #3 Binghamton vs. #6 UMBC

The double elimination Tournament begins on Thursday May 22nd

Game 3: 11 a.m. - #1 Bryant vs. Lowest Remaining Seed

Game 4 3 p.m. - #2 NJIT vs. Second Lowest Remaining Seed

Game 5 7 p.m. - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Friday May 23rd

Game 6 1p.m. - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 7 - 5 p.m. - Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

Saturday May 24th

Game 8: 1 p.m. Championship Game (Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7)

Game 9: If Necessary (45 minutes after conclusion of Game 8)

92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting Maine's 1 p.m. game on Wednesday, May 21st. Join Jim Churchill for the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.