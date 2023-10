Maine Men’s Basketball Picked 5th by Coaches in America East Preseason Poll

The America East Men's Basketball Coaches have picked the University of Maine Black Bears to finish 5th this year in the America East Preseason Poll released on Tuesday, October 18th.

Head Coach Chris Markwood's squad is led by Kellen Tynes who was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team.

The Black Bears return 10 players from last year's team, who finished with a record of 13-17, their most wins since 2010. With a 7-9 America East record, Maine finished 7th, where they lost to UMass Lowell in the Quarterfinals.

America East Preseason Poll

Vermont 62 (6 1st place votes) UMass Lowell 55 (3 1st place votes) Bryant 51 Binghamton 44 Maine 36 UMBC 25 UAlbany 23 New Hampshire 18 NJIT 10

Maine opens the season on Monday, November 6th at Charlotte at 7 p.m.

Men's 2023-24 Basketball Schedule

Monday November 6 at Charlotte 7 p.m.

Wednesday November 8 vs. UMPI 6 p.m.

Sunday November 12 vs Merrimack College 4 p.m.

Thursday November 16 Jacksonville Florida Tournament vs. Northwestern State University 4 p.m.

Friday November 17 Jacksonville Florida Tournament vs. Presbyterian College 4 p.m.

Saturday November 18 Jacksonville Florida Tournament vs. University of Southern Florida 5 p.m.

Sunday November 25 at Columbia University 7 p.m.

Wednesday November 29 at Holy Cross TBA

Sunday December 3 vs. Brown University 12 noon

Wednesday December 6 at Boston University 7 p.m.

Saturday December 9 vs. Central Connecticut State University 2 p.m.

Monday December 18 at University of Central Florida 7 p.m.

Thursday December 21 at Florida International University 7 p.m.

Friday December 29 at University of Minnesota 7 p.m.

Saturday January 6 at University of Vermont 2 p.m. (America East Conference Play begins)

Thursday January 11 vs. University of New Hampshire 6 p.m.

Thursday January 18 at UMBC 7 p.m.

Saturday January 20 at New Jersey Institute of Technology 2 p.m.

Thursday January 25 vs. University of Albany 6 p.m.

Saturday January 27 vs. Binghamton University 2 p.m.

Thursday February 1 at University of Massachusetts Lowell TBA

Saturday February 3 vs. Bryant University 3 p.m.

Saturday February 10 at University of New Hampshire 7 p.m.

Thursday February 15 at Bryant University 7 p.m.

Saturday February 17 vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.

Thursday February 22 vs. UMBC 6 p.m.

Saturday February 24 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology 2 p.m.

Thursday February 29 at Binghamton University 6 p.m.

Saturday March 2 at University of Albany TBA

Tuesday March 5 vs. University of Massachusetts Lowell 6 p.m.

We will be broadcasting UMaine Basketball Games on 92.9 The Ticket and online at 92.9 The Ticket Online Radio