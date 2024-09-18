UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show September 17 [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper for the weekly UMaine Soccer Coach's Show on Tuesday, September 17th.

Coach Atherly talked about the 1-0 win over Holy Cross on Sunday September 15th. Coach Atherly spoke about Grace Wilson who started in goal for the 1st time this season, and was awarded the America East Defensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week for their performance.

Coach Atherly also spoke about Jordane Pinette and her 3rd game-winning goal of the season.

He also looked forward to the upcoming game against Binghamton on Sunday, September 22nd at 12 noon which is the America East opener.