UMaine Women Improve to 5-0 Beat Hartford Wednesday 52-49

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team improved to 5-0 on the season, for just the 4th time in school history and 2-0 in America East with a 52-49 victory over Hartford down in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon, December 23rd.

Up by 1 the Black Bears forced a turnover with 3 seconds left in the game

Blanca Millan again led the way for UMaine, with a game high 22 points. She ripped down 6 rebounds and had 5 steals.

Dor Saar was in double figures for UMaine with 13 points and Anne Simon had 10 points, all coming in the 2nd Half when Maine outscored Hartford 30-22

Coming off the bench, Fanny Wadling played 32 minutes and led the Black Bears with 7 rebounds.

Maine is now off until the new year. They will play at UNH on January 2nd and 3rd, with both games scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip-off.