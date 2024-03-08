Maine Women Beat UMass Lowell 49-43 Advance to America East Semifinals

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat UMass Lowell 49-43 at The Pit on Friday night, March 8th in the America East Quarterfinals.

The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears were up 32-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

The win marks the 10th consecutive time that Maine will have played in the America East semifinals.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith who had a double-double, her 22nd double-double of the season, a new America East single season record.. She finished with 14 points and dished 10 assists. Both Caroline Bornemann and Anne Simon each had 12 points. Bornemann just missed a double-double as she ripped down 9 rebounds to lead the Black Bears.

Olivia Rockwood had 3 3-pointers, as Maine had 6 3's on the night.

Maine is now 22-9 overall and 15-2 in America East.

Maine will host #5 Binghamton on Monday, March 11th at 6 p.m. . That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m.