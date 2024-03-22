Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to Ohio State 80-57 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Women's Basketball Team's season came to an end on Friday, March 22nd, falling to Ohio State 80-57 in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Ohio State led 22-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then took a commanding lead at the Half, 42-24 when they outscored the Black Bears 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter. The Buckeyes led 66-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Anne Simon who had a game-high 25 points. Olivia Rockwood had 15 points, with 5 3-pointers. Adrianna Smith had 11 points.

Ohio State forced 22 Maine turnovers, as they pressured Maine up and down the court.

Maine was 4-9 from the free throw line, while Ohio State was 16-21.

Ann Simon's career came to an end for Maine and according to Maine Black Bear announcer Don Shields, Simon played in 130 games (tied for 2nd) had 1982 points (5th all time, drained 191 3-pointers (5th all time), had 278 steals (6th, 1 behind Coach Amy Vachon), 721 rebounds (11th all-time), had 307 assists (13th all-time) and 15.2 points per game (8th all-time).

Maine finishes the season with a 24-10 record, and were 14-2 in America East.

