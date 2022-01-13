UMaine Women Roll to a 77-51 Win Over UNH

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team beat the University of New Hampshire 77-51 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday, January 13th.

Maine led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears came out firing in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring UNH 29-16 to take a 57-38 lead.

Maine was led by Anne Simon who scored 22 points, including going 6-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Caroline Bornemann had 16 points with 4 3-pointers. The Black Bears were 4-4 from the free throw line and sank 15 3-pointers on the night. Olivia Rockwood had 3 3-pointers and Bailey Wilborn drained 2 3-pointers.

Maine shot an impressive 54.7% from the field and were an astonishing 62.5% (15-24) from beyond the 3-point arc on the night.

Abbe Laurence had 3 blocked shots and Maeve Carroll 1 blocked shot for UMaine.

UNH was led by Bella Stuart with 10 points while Amanda Torres had 7 points. The Wildcats were 3-8 from the free throw line and didn't have a 3-pointer, as they went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Maine is now 6-9 overall and 3-2 in America East. The Black Bears go on the road when they play at Binghamton University in Vestal, New York on Sunday, January 16th. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the tip-off at 2 p.m. and pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

UNH is 3-11 overall and 0-3 in America East.