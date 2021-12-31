UMaine Women Start America East Conference Play with a Win in Vermont 64-58

Trailing 57-49 in the 4th Quarter, with 7:14 remaining, the UMaine Women's Basketball Team went on a 15-1 run, to defeat the Vermont Catamounts 64-58 in Burlington, Vermont on Thursday, December 30th.

Vermont led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-27 at the Half. The Catamounts led 50-46 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Caroline Bornemann had 16 points to lead the Black Bears. Anne Simon finished with 12 points and Maeve Carroll had 11 points. Alba Orois chipped in with 9 points

The Black Bears were 7-10 from the free throw line and shot 45.5 percent from the field. They were 7-21 (33.3 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. Bornemann had 3 3-pointers for the Black Bears, with Simon, Orois and Paula Gallego each having 1 3-pointer for UMaine.

Vermont was led by Anna Olson with a game high 19 points. Emma Utterback had 14 points and Josie Larkins had 13 points. UVM was 5-10 from the free throw line and 3-13 from beyond the 3-point arc. Larkins had all of Vermont's 3-pointers.

Maine is now 4-7 overall and 1-0 in America East. The University of Vermont is 6-6 overall and 0-1 in America East.

The Black Bears return to the hardcourt on Sunday, January 2nd when they play at the Cross Insurance Center against the New Jersey Institute of Technology. If you can't attend the game in person, you can listen to 92.9 The Ticket for Don Shields' call of the game. Pregame starts at 12:30 with the tip-off at 1 p.m.