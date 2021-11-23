UMaine Women’s Basketball Offering Free Admission to Local Basketball Teams December 12 [UPDATE]

It's the first weekend of the High School Basketball Season, but if your team isn't in action on Sunday, December 12th, you might be interested in a little team bonding and root on the UMaine Women's Basketball Team!

The Black Bears are hosting the University of Rhode Island Rams at the Augusta Civic Center on Sunday December 12th at 1 p.m.

Any basketball team and their coaches can go to the game for FREE! This is not limited to high schools... it's for ANY basketball team! Both girl's and boy's teams!

To register, the coach needs to email the roster and names to Parise Rossignol by November 30th!

As of Tuesday morning, November 23rd there are 60 teams registered to attend!

You can hear every UMaine Women's Basketball games and most Men's Basketball games on our sister station 92.9 The Ticket.

Correction - The UMaine game is Sunday December 12th and NOT Saturday, December 11th.