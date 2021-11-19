UMaine Women’s Basketball Picks Up 1st Win Defeating Yale 47-44

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the 2021-2022 season handing the Yale Bulldogs their 1st lost of the season, 47-44, Friday night, November 19th.

Yale led 17-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led the Black Bears 38-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Maine outscored Yale 12-6 in the 4th Quarter to pick up the win.

Maine's Anne Simon was the leading scorer of the game, finishing with 16 point. Bailey Wilborn had 12 points for the Black Bears and Maeve Carroll had 7 points while ripping down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Maine was 19-51 from the field (37.3%) and 8-23 (34.8%) from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were only 1-9 from the free throw line.

Yale was led by Camilla Emsbo with 14 points. She had a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds. Jenna Clark had 9 points.

Yale was 18-54 from the field, (33.3%) and only 2-15 (13.3%) from beyond the 3-point arc. Yale was 6-10 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 1-3 and will play Sunday at Boston University. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30 and tip-off at 1 p.m.

Yale is 3-1. They take on St. Johns Sunday, November 21 at 1 p.m.