UMaine Women’s Hockey Defeats UNH 2-1 Friday Afternoon

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team defeated UNH in Durham, New Hampshire Friday afternoon, December 11th, 2-1 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

UMaine hadn't played since November 21st, having had 2 weekend series postponed because of COVID concerns.

After the University of New Hampshire tied the score at 1-1, Maine scored the winning goal off of the stick of Ida Press

Maine and New Hampshire will play Saturday afternoon, December 12th at 1 p.m.