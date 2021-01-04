UMaine Women’s Hockey Falls to #3 Northeastern 3-0 Sunday

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team was shutout 3-0 Sunday afternoon, January 4th by the Northeastern Huskies in the Matthews Arena in Massachusetts.

Loryn Porter was stellar in goal for UMaine, stopping 44 shots.

The score was deadlocked 0-0 at the end of the 1st period and Northeastern finally scored with 00:28 elapsed in the 2nd period when Skylar Fontaine scored unassisted.

Northeastern scored 2 goals less than 2 minutes apart in the 3rd period to ice the game. Brooke Hobson scored the 2nd goal and Ani Fitzgerald followed with the 3rd at 06:25 and 08:19 respectively.

Maine didn't have a power play and only managed 16 shots on goal while Northeastern was 0-4 on the power play and had 47 shots.

Maine is now 4-3-0 while Northeastern is 2-1-0. The 2 teams will play Monday afternoon, January 4th at 4 p.m. with the game being broadcast on NESN