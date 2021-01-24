UMaine Women’s Hockey Nipped 1-0 Fall to BU Saturday Night

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team fell to Boston University Saturday, night, January 23rd, falling 1-0.

The lone goal was scored by Nara Elia with 3:12 elapsed in the 2nd period.

UMaine was 0-4 on the power play, while BU was 0-3

Loryn Porter had another outstanding game in goal for the Black Bears, stopping 28 shots. Corinne Schroeder stopped 20 shots for the Terriers.

UMaine has now lost 4 in a row and are 4-6 on the season. 4 of Maine's 6 losses have been by 1 goal.

UMaine and BU will play Sunday afternoon, January 24th. The puck drops at 3 p.m.