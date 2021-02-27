UMaine Women’s Soccer Falls to Albany 2-0

The UMaine Women's Soccer Team fell to Albany 2-0 Saturday afternoon, February 27th in New York.

Albany scored a little over half way in the 1st Half, at the 48 minute mark when Jasmine Colbert beat Kira Kutzinski

The score stayed 1-0 until Jasmine Colbert scored with just 4:12 remaining in the 2nd Half, (84:48), to make the final 2-0

UMaine had 10 shots, 2 on goal, with 3 corners on the afternoon.

Albany had 15 shots, 8 on goal with 7 corners.

UMaine is now 0-2 and will play at UNH on Sunday, March 7th at 2 p.m.