The University of Maine Soccer Team beat Merrimack 3-2 on the road on Thursday afternoon, August 28th, for their 1st win of the season.

Maine took a 1-0 lead 18:33 into the game, when Meghan Bernetti scored her 1st goal of the season, assisted by Victoria Dungey.

Maine's pressure then forced a Merrimack own-goal, 1:07 later, and Maine led 2-0.

But Merrimack tied the game with a goal by Maddie Eddy, assisted by Caleigh Christensen with 11:55 left in the 1st Half, and a goal by Lily Cook, assisted by Maddie Eddy, with just 3:47 left to play in the 1st Half.

Maine's Julie Lossius then scored the game-winner with 5:31 gone in the 2nd Half.

Maine outshot Merrimack 21-8, with the shots-on-goal favoring the Black Bears 15-6.

Grace Wilson had 4 saves for Maine, while Kaitlyn Brewi had 10 saves for Merrimack.

Maine is now 1-2-0 while Merrimack is 1-2-1.

The Black Bears will play at Army on Sunday, August 31st at 11 a.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN+