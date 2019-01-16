UM’s Pearson Nominated For Hobey Baker Award

UMaine junior forward Chase Pearson is one of 83 players nominated for the first round of voting for college hockey's Hobey Baker Award. It's the award that goes to the nation's top college player.

Pearson is the leader scorer for the Black Bears with 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points in 20 games.

Players are nominated through university's athletic departments and the first phase of voting is online fan voting. Beginning today and going through March 10th you can vote for your choice for the award.

Phase two of the voting is the top 10 nominees voting from March 20th through the 31st.

Fan voting is part of the final selection process to determine who gets the Hobey Baker Award. The announcement comes during the Frozen Four Championship in April.

Click here to vote for your Hobey Baker choice...