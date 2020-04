The Husson Eagles football team plays Endicott College on September 30th and the Eagles are hoping the Gulls don't do to them what they did to Bridgewater State on Saturday.

Trailing 28-22 in the final seconds, Endicott came up with two amazing pass plays to come back and win the game 29-28.

The plays were so amazing they were featured on ESPN SportsCenter...

NOTE: The Husson Eagles play at Endicott on Saturday, September 30th at noon.