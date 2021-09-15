Update On An Injury, And Two In State Soccer Results

The UMaine football team hosts Merrimack Saturday at Morse Field for a noon kickoff, the Black Bears are 0-2.

Maine had practice yesterday, and quarterback Joe Fagnano was in a boot, using crutches to get around, and wearing a coaches headset while redshirt freshman Derek Robertson took the first team quarterback reps

Black Bears had their first media availability yesterday on campus after practice, and head coach Nick Charlton joined the Drive yesterday afternoon. He gave an update on the injury to Joe Fagnano which is is a High Ankle Sprain, expect him to be out 4-to-6 weeks is the typical number, but this is severe and it looked worse on the field than what proved to be reality

Coach Charlton also gave some details about the new Black Bear starter redshirt freshman Derek Robertson, who completed 8 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown to Andre Miller Saturday at JMU.

We also find out the results of a pair of Husson University soccer games as the men and women both played in-state opponents. The men were at the 11th ranked team in the country Bowdoin, and the Husson women hosted Bates.