Happy Valentine's Day! If you love basketball, you'll love today! Wonder who plays who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Saturday, February 14th.

Best of luck to all the teams!

Bangor

Class D North

9 a.m. #3 Fort Fairfield Boys vs. #6 Woodland

10:30 a.m. #2 Madawaska Boys vs. #7 Penobscot Valley

12 Noon #3 Central Aroostook Girls vs. #5 Woodland

1:30 p.m. #2 Machias Girls vs. #7 Narraguagus

To purchase tickets to the Class D North games online click HERE

Class B North

4 p.m. #4 MDI Boys vs. #5 Ellsworth

5:30 p.m. #1 Cony Boys vs. #8 Presque Isle

7 p.m. #4 Presque Isle Girls vs. #5 Hermon

8:30 p.m. #1 Gardiner Girls vs. #9 Cony

To purchase tickets to the Class B North games online click HERE

Augusta

Class D South

9 a.m. #3 Madison Boys vs. #6 Buckfield

10:30 a.m. #2 Monmouth Boys vs. #7 Telstar

12 Noon #4 Carrabec Boys vs. #5 Wiscasset

1:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Abram Boys vs. #8 Old Orchard Beach

To purchase tickets online to the Class D South games click HERE

Class A North

4 p.m. #3 Brunswick Boys vs. #6 Mount Blue

5:30 p.m. #2 Edward Little Boys vs. #7 Hampden Academy

7 p.m. #4 Bangor Boys vs. #5 Lewiston

8:30 p.m. #1 Camden Hills Boys vs. #8 Skowhegan

To purchase tickets online to the Class A games click HERE

Portland

Class A South

1 p.m. #3 South Portland Boys vs. #6 Portland

2 45 p.m. #2 Sanford Boys vs. #10 Bonny Eagle

5 p.m. #4 Thornton Academy Boys vs. #5 Cheverus

6:45 pm. #1 Windham Boys vs. #8 Scarborough

To purchase tickets online to the Class A games click HERE

To watch the live-stream for all games, you'll need to subscribe to NFHS Network HERE

