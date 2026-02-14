Tourney 2026 – Saturday February 14 Schedule
Happy Valentine's Day! If you love basketball, you'll love today! Wonder who plays who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Saturday, February 14th.
Best of luck to all the teams!
Bangor
Class D North
- 9 a.m. #3 Fort Fairfield Boys vs. #6 Woodland
- 10:30 a.m. #2 Madawaska Boys vs. #7 Penobscot Valley
- 12 Noon #3 Central Aroostook Girls vs. #5 Woodland
- 1:30 p.m. #2 Machias Girls vs. #7 Narraguagus
To purchase tickets to the Class D North games online click HERE
Class B North
- 4 p.m. #4 MDI Boys vs. #5 Ellsworth
- 5:30 p.m. #1 Cony Boys vs. #8 Presque Isle
- 7 p.m. #4 Presque Isle Girls vs. #5 Hermon
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Gardiner Girls vs. #9 Cony
To purchase tickets to the Class B North games online click HERE
Augusta
Class D South
- 9 a.m. #3 Madison Boys vs. #6 Buckfield
- 10:30 a.m. #2 Monmouth Boys vs. #7 Telstar
- 12 Noon #4 Carrabec Boys vs. #5 Wiscasset
- 1:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Abram Boys vs. #8 Old Orchard Beach
To purchase tickets online to the Class D South games click HERE
Class A North
- 4 p.m. #3 Brunswick Boys vs. #6 Mount Blue
- 5:30 p.m. #2 Edward Little Boys vs. #7 Hampden Academy
- 7 p.m. #4 Bangor Boys vs. #5 Lewiston
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Camden Hills Boys vs. #8 Skowhegan
To purchase tickets online to the Class A games click HERE
Portland
Class A South
- 1 p.m. #3 South Portland Boys vs. #6 Portland
- 2 45 p.m. #2 Sanford Boys vs. #10 Bonny Eagle
- 5 p.m. #4 Thornton Academy Boys vs. #5 Cheverus
- 6:45 pm. #1 Windham Boys vs. #8 Scarborough
To purchase tickets online to the Class A games click HERE
To watch the live-stream for all games, you'll need to subscribe to NFHS Network HERE
