Valley Football Declines Playoff Invitation – Orono to Receive 1st Round Bye

The Valley Football Team, a coop team of Madawaska, Fort Kent and Wisdom finished their regular season with a 0-7 record, in their 1st year playing 8-man football in the Northern Maine  8-Man Small School Conference.

They would have been eligible for the playoffs, as all 8 teams make the playoffs. However, they have declined the invitation, and will not play the top-seeded Orono Red Riots in the opening round. Rather, Orono will receive a bye, and host the winner of the #4-#5 matchup on Friday, October 27th at 7 p.m.

The Crabtree Points are being finalized. Bucksport and Stearns finished with identical Crabtree Points for the 2nd spot and Houlton and Dexter finished with identical Crabtree Points for 4th place. I believe that one of the tie-breakers is head-to-head, which would make Bucksport 2nd, Stearns 3rd, Houlton 4th and Dexter 5th, but will need the Maine Principal to finalize everything before we will post them on Monday.

