Vikings Top Rams Scoring 3 in the 7th 8-5 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams led early, and the Oxford Hills Vikings tied the score 5-5 in the top of the 5th Inning. In the top of the 7th the Vikings broke the tie, scoring 3 runs and Oxford Hills beat Bangor 8-5.

Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor. She allowed 9 hits and 8 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out and walked 2.

Casey Carter and Ashley Schultz were each 3-4 for Bangor. Carter had a double. Emmie Streams was 2-4. Rae Barron and Gabby Goding each had a single.

Bangor is now 7-6. They play at Camden Hills on Monday, May 23rd at 4:15 p.m.

Oxford Hills is 11-2. They play at Gardiner on Tuesday, May 24th at 4 p.m.

Check out photos from the game.