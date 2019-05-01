Warren Shoots For Another PGA Appearance

Maine pro golfer Shawn just might be playing in his second straight major tournament on the PGA Tour.

Today is the final round of the PGA Professional Championship in South Carolina. The tournament is for PGA teaching professionals and the top 20 scorers play in the PGA Championship later this month at Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York. (The PGA moved this second leg of the grand slam of golf from August to May)

Warren is a teaching pro at Falmouth CC and is a former Maine Amateur champion and Maine Open cham.

Last summer Warren did earn a top 20 spot and played in the PGA Championship.

He begins his final round tied for 31st place, 4-over par.