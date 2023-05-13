Warriors Score 5 Runs in 6th, Beat Oceanside 6-0

The Nokomis Warrior's bats came alive, scoring 5 runs in the 6th inning, and Mia Coots was nearly perfect on the mound, as the Nokomis Warriors beat the Oceanside Mariners 6-0 on Saturday, May 13th in Rockland, to remain unbeaten.

Coots allowed just 2 hits, and struck out 18 in the circle for the Warriors. She didn't walk a batter, facing just 23 batters. Coots needed just 90 pitches, averaging 3.91 pitches per batter.

Raegan King was 3-4 at the plate with a double and RBI. Addison Hawthorne had 2 singles and drove in 3 runs. Jenna Sawtelle and Megan Watson each doubled for Nokomis. Hope Brooks and Mia Coots each singled.

Aubrey Hoose had Oceanside's 2 hits.

Hoose was also the pitcher for the Mariners. She struck out 3 and walked 3, while allowing the 6 runs, 5 of which were earned.

The Warriors are the lone Class B North unbeaten team, with a 10-0 record. They host Winslow on Monday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

Oceanside is now 5-4. They play at Medomak Valley on Monday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.