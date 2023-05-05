Warriors Top Bulldogs 5-2 to Stay Unbeaten

The Nokomis Warriors remained the only unbeaten team in Class B North, beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 5-2, in Newport on Friday, May 5th.

The Warriors scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd.

Mia Coots coming off of a no-hitter, allowed 5 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 15 and walked 1.

The Warriors had 9 hits in the game. Camryn King the leadoff hitter was 3-4, with a double and triple, scoring a run. Megan Watson was 2-3 with a triple, driving in a run. Hope Brooks, Raegan King, Jenna Sawtelle and Sydney King each singled for the Warriors.

Sage Reed was in the circle for Lawrence. She allowed 9 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 14 and walked 2.

Gabbie Nickerson had a double. Jade Sullivan, Jazmin Johnson, Sage Reed, and Ruby Pierce had singles for the Bulldogs.

Nokomis is now 5-0 on the season. They host the Waterville Purple Panthers on Saturday, May 6th at 10 a.m.

Lawrence is now 4-2. They host the Gardiner Tigers on Monday, May 8th at 3 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 1-6 HERE by Sunday, May 7th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 8th - 11th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, May 12th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.