Warriors Top Winslow 2-0

The Nokomis Warriors shutout the Winslow Black Raiders 2-0 in Winslow Monday afternoon as Mia Coots spun a 2-hitter.

Coots was dominant in the circle, striking out 14 and walking 1 as she allowed just 2 hits.

Emma Michaud was sharp for the Black Raiders as she struck out 13 and walked 3. She allowed 5 hits and 2 runs.

Camryn King had 2 of Nokomis' 5 hits, as the leadoff hitter had a triple and double. Hope Brooks had 2 hits including a double and drove in a run. Sydney King had Nokomis' other hit.

Emma Michaud had a triple for Winslow and Harly Pomerleau had a single.

Nokomis is now 9-1. They play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, May 17th at 4:30 p.m.

Winslow is 4-4. They host Maranacook on Thursday, May 19th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)

