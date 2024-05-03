Warriots Beat Messalonskee 7-2

The Nokomis Softball Team beat the Messalonskee Eagles 7-2 in Newport on Friday, May 3rd. Nokomis scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning and 5 runs in the 4th inning.

Mia Coots 2-hit the Eagles. She allowed 2 runs, both earned, striking out 9, and didn't issue a walk.

Coots helped herself at the plate, going 2-4 and driving in a run. Raegan King had a triple, driving in 2 runs. Addy Hawthorne had a double and drove in 2 runs. Hallie Coots, Sydney King, Jenna Sawtelle, Makenzie Watson and Leah Tasker all singled for Nokomis.

Jasmine Higgins drove in both of the Eagles' runs with a 2-run home in the 6th inning. Payton Alexander had a double.

Madison Wilson was in the circle for Messalonskee. She struck out 4 and walked 4, allowing the 9 hits and 7 runs.

Nokomis is now 5-2. They will play at Oceanside on Monday, May 6th at 4 p.m.

Messalonskee is 4-4. They will play at Brewer on May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

