The Washington Academy Raiders handed the Bucksport Golden Bucks their 1st loss of the season, winning 2-1, in Bucksport, scoring 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Bella Cirone picked up the win for the Raiders. She allowed 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 13 and walking 1.

Natalie Simpson took the loss She allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She didn't walk a batter and struck out 17.

Rachel Keeton was 2-3 for the Raiders. Grace Howard and Grace Dennison each singled.

Addison Harvey was 2-3 for Bucksport. Jetta Shook and Natalie Simpson each singled.

Bucksport is now 13-1. They have 2 games remaining in the regular season. They will host Searsport on Saturday, May 31st at 4:30 before ending the season at Washington Academy on Monday, June 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is 10-4. They will host Bucksport on Monday, June 2nd at 4:30 and end the season hosting Calais on Thursday, June 4th at 4:30 p.m.

