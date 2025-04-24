Washington Academy Raiders Beat Houlton 24-3

The Washington Academy Raiders beat the Houlton Shiretowners 24-3 in Houlton on Wednesday, April 23rd. The game was stopped at the end of 5 innings because of the mercy rule.

Washington Academy led 9-0 at the end of the 3rd inning and broke the game open scoring 13 runs in the 4th inning.

Parker Cates started on the mound for the Raiders. He pitched 3.0 innings, holding Houlton hitless. He struck out 7 and walked 3, allowing 1 unearned run. James Welch pitched 1 inning striking out 2. Landon Cirone retired 1 batter, walking 3 and giving up 2 runs.

The Raiders took advantage of 13 walks and 6 wild pitches. Houlton pitchers hit 6 batters.

Parker Cates started on the mound for the Raiders. He went 3.0 innings, striking out 8 and walking 3. He allowed 1 unearned run. James Welch pitched the 4th inning, striking out 2. Landon Cirone retired 1 batter allowing 2 runs, walking 3. Ben Hennessey retired the final 2 batters allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

James Welch was 3-4 for the Raiders, driving in 3 runs. Daniel Gardner had a double, driving in 3 runs.

James Dielh had Houlton's lone hit.

Washington Academy is 1-0 and will play at Mount View in Thorndike on Saturday, April 26th at 2 p.m. Houlton is 0-1 and is scheduled to play a doubleheader at MCI in Pittsfield on Friday, April 25th with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

You can vote for the 92.9 High School Athlete for Week 1 HERE. Voting is open through Thursday night, April 24th at 11:59 p.m. You may Vote Once Per Hour Until the Poll Closes.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.

Get our free mobile app