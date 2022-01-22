Waterville Girls Rally to Top John Bapst 67-48 [STATS]

The Waterville Panthers Girls Basketball Team rallied to beat the John Bapst Crusaders 67-48 in Waterville on Friday, January 21st, despite Claire Gaetani's 22 points.

John Bapst led 16-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Gaetani had 12 points. Waterville took the lead at the end of the 1st Half 29-28. The Panthers led 48-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Gaetani led all scorers with 22 points. Kaylee Horr chipped in 7 points for John Bapst. The Crusaders were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Gaetani had 2 3-pointers, with Lillian Higgins, Jane Wu and Kaylee Horr each draining a 3-pointer.

Waterville was led by Danielle Eldridge with 20 points while Sadie Works had 11 points. Waterville was 18-28 from the free throw line including going 7-10 in the 4th Quarter. They had 5 3-pointers. Abby Williams had 2 3's, both in the 4th Quarter, Works had 2 3's and Avery Willett had the other 3-pointer for Waterville.

John Bapst is now 1-9 and plays Orono on Wednesday, January 26th.

Waterville is 6-1 and plays at Winslow on Monday, January 24th.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 16 12 16 4 48 Waterville Girls 12 17 19 19 67

Box Score

John Bapst

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Jenna Perkins 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Kylie Dempsey 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 Jamey Satterfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Jayden Schoppee 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Lauren Hogan 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Lillian Higgins 9 4 3 1 0 0 20 Jane Wu 3 1 0 1 0 0 22 Kaylee Horr 7 1 0 1 4 6 23 Claire Gaetani 22 8 6 2 4 7 24 Oona Sacararidiz 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Ariana Cross 3 1 1 0 1 2 32 Kendra Fournier 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Sophia Ward 2 1 1 0 0 0 40 Brynn Schroder 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 48 17 12 5 9 15

Waterville