Waterville Girls Rally to Top John Bapst 67-48 [STATS]
The Waterville Panthers Girls Basketball Team rallied to beat the John Bapst Crusaders 67-48 in Waterville on Friday, January 21st, despite Claire Gaetani's 22 points.
John Bapst led 16-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Gaetani had 12 points. Waterville took the lead at the end of the 1st Half 29-28. The Panthers led 48-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Gaetani led all scorers with 22 points. Kaylee Horr chipped in 7 points for John Bapst. The Crusaders were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Gaetani had 2 3-pointers, with Lillian Higgins, Jane Wu and Kaylee Horr each draining a 3-pointer.
Waterville was led by Danielle Eldridge with 20 points while Sadie Works had 11 points. Waterville was 18-28 from the free throw line including going 7-10 in the 4th Quarter. They had 5 3-pointers. Abby Williams had 2 3's, both in the 4th Quarter, Works had 2 3's and Avery Willett had the other 3-pointer for Waterville.
John Bapst is now 1-9 and plays Orono on Wednesday, January 26th.
Waterville is 6-1 and plays at Winslow on Monday, January 24th.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Girls
|16
|12
|16
|4
|48
|Waterville Girls
|12
|17
|19
|19
|67
Box Score
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Jenna Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kylie Dempsey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jamey Satterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jayden Schoppee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Lauren Hogan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Lillian Higgins
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Jane Wu
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Kaylee Horr
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|23
|Claire Gaetani
|22
|8
|6
|2
|4
|7
|24
|Oona Sacararidiz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Ariana Cross
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Kendra Fournier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sophia Ward
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brynn Schroder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|48
|17
|12
|5
|9
|15
Waterville
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|4
|Keira Gilman
|1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|11
|Abigail Williams
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Avery Willett
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13
|Korah Aldrich
|1
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|14
|Ella Minihan
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Gabriella Maines
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Olivia Hanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Denelle Eldridge
|1
|20
|7
|7
|0
|6
|8
|30
|Sadie Works
|1
|11
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|TOTALS
|1
|67
|22
|17
|5
|18
|28