Waterville Girls Rally to Top John Bapst 67-48 [STATS]

The Waterville Panthers Girls Basketball Team rallied to beat the John Bapst Crusaders 67-48 in Waterville on Friday, January 21st, despite Claire Gaetani's 22 points.

John Bapst led 16-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Gaetani had 12 points. Waterville took the lead at the end of the 1st Half 29-28. The Panthers led 48-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Gaetani led all scorers with 22 points. Kaylee Horr chipped in 7 points for John Bapst. The Crusaders were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Gaetani had 2 3-pointers, with Lillian Higgins, Jane Wu and Kaylee Horr each draining a 3-pointer.

Waterville was led by Danielle Eldridge with 20 points while Sadie Works had 11 points. Waterville was 18-28 from the free throw line including going 7-10 in the 4th Quarter. They had 5 3-pointers. Abby Williams had 2 3's, both in the 4th Quarter, Works had 2 3's and Avery Willett had the other 3-pointer for Waterville.

John Bapst is now 1-9 and plays Orono on Wednesday, January 26th.

Waterville is 6-1 and plays at Winslow on Monday, January 24th.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Girls161216448
Waterville Girls1217191967

Box Score

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Jenna Perkins000000
5Kylie Dempsey211000
10Jamey Satterfield000000
11Jayden Schoppee000000
12Lauren Hogan000000
14Lillian Higgins943100
20Jane Wu310100
22Kaylee Horr710146
23Claire Gaetani2286247
24Oona Sacararidiz000000
25Ariana Cross311012
32Kendra Fournier000000
34Sophia Ward211000
40Brynn Schroder000000
TOTALS4817125915

Waterville

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Keira Gilman1933034
11Abigail Williams1620200
12Avery Willett1310100
13Korah Aldrich18220410
14Ella Minihan1411022
21Gabriella Maines1633000
22Olivia Hanley1000000
25Denelle Eldridge12077068
30Sadie Works11131234
TOTALS167221751828

 

