Wednesday Morning 10-28-20 Headlines And Highlights

The Maine Principals Association contacted all of the schools in the state yesterday with a memo indicating the planned November 16th start for the winter sports season is delayed…indefinitely.

The UMaine football team released the conference portion of their spring 2021 football schedule yesterday, the Black Bears have 6 games with 3 at home and 3 on the road. The CAA is using a divisional format for the 2021 spring season.

UMaine Football is going through the fall program, and has a scrimmage planned for this Saturday on campus.

The 32 year drought between World Series titles ended for the Los Angeles Dodgers last night with a 3-1 game 6 win against Tampa Bay last night to take the series 4 games to 2.

The Dodgers were made the favorites to win the 2021 World Series title by Las Vegas. The Caesars Sportsbook made the Dodgers the top choice followed by the Yankees and the Padres

During the game Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from the game in the 8th inning because his COVID-19 test results came back positive.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss the New England Patriots signed offensive tackle Jordan Steckler to their practice squad.

The NASCAR race in Texas sat still again yesterday, the weather did not cooperate again. The drivers finished 52 laps Sunday, and need to race another 115 to make it an official race and get to the halfway point of the event. They plan to try again at 3 this afternoon.

Bethune-Cookman announced yesterday the school will not take part in sports during the 2020-2021 season.