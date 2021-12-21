Wednesday’s UMaine Women’s Basketball Game Canceled

The scheduled UMaine Women's Basketball Game with Northeastern on Wednesday, December 22nd at 1 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor has been canceled. It's not weather related, rather it is because of positive COVID cases with the Northeastern Basketball Program.

The game will not be made up.

According to the University of Maine Athletic Department's website

Season ticket members will be automatically refunded at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. For additional questions related to season ticket memberships, please contact 207.581.BEAR or email um.tickets@maine.edu.

Fans who purchased tickets through TicketMaster will be automatically issued a refund at the point of purchase. For questions relating to TicketMaster purchases, please contact the Cross Insurance Center at 207-561-8300 or by email at crossinsurancecenter@gmail.com.

The UMaine Women will be off until Thursday, December 30th, when they open America East Conference play at the University of Vermont at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.