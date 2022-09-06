Week 1 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes or Week 1 of the Fall High School Season. You can vote until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Delaney Carr - Hermon High School - Delaney is a sophomore on the Field Hockey Team. On Friday, September 2nd, Delaney had 4 assists and 4 goals against Mattanawcook Academy, in a 12-1 win for the Hawks. Hermon is off to a 2-0 start.

- Delaney is a sophomore on the Field Hockey Team. On Friday, September 2nd, Delaney had 4 assists and 4 goals against Mattanawcook Academy, in a 12-1 win for the Hawks. Hermon is off to a 2-0 start. Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth High School - Cruz had a hat trick (3 goals) and 1 assist or the Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team in the Eagle's 6-1 win over Caribou on Saturday, September 3rd

- Cruz had a hat trick (3 goals) and 1 assist or the Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team in the Eagle's 6-1 win over Caribou on Saturday, September 3rd Maddie Marino - Houlton High School - Maddie had 4 goals and 2 assists to pace the Shiretowners in a 10-0 win over GSA on Saturday, September 3rd.

- Maddie had 4 goals and 2 assists to pace the Shiretowners in a 10-0 win over GSA on Saturday, September 3rd. Meg Morrison - Bucksport High School - Meg is a senior on the Girls' Soccer Team. In their exhibition game against GSA, Meg had 1 goal and 3 assists to help with the 11-0 final score.

- Meg is a senior on the Girls' Soccer Team. In their exhibition game against GSA, Meg had 1 goal and 3 assists to help with the 11-0 final score. Madden White- Nokomis High School - Madden had 196 yards receiving 1 TD and led team with 7 tackles in the Warrior's 61-40 loss to Oceanside on Saturday, September 3rd

- Madden had 196 yards receiving 1 TD and led team with 7 tackles in the Warrior's 61-40 loss to Oceanside on Saturday, September 3rd Ruth White - Orono High School - Ruth a junior started the 2022 cross country season where she left off in 2021, when she went undefeated. She won the Ellsworth Invitational with a time of 17:29.16 besting the competition by over a 1:30

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!

Get our free mobile app