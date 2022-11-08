Week 10 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 10 (October 31 - November 5) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, November 10th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Jack Brewer - Orono Football - The Quaterback threw for 4 touchdowns and ran for another to help put Orono into the State 8-man Small School Title game as Orono beat Stearns

Myles Culley - Waynflete Boys Soccer. He scored 5 goals in their win over Fort Kent in the Class C State Title game. Culley finished with 52 goals this season.

Ava Feeley - Yarmouth Girls Soccer. She had a hat trick in the State Final game against Hermon, scoring all of Yarmouth's goals.

Gary Glidden - Hermon Football - The senior running backran for a career high 328 yards and 6 touchdowns and caught a TD pass to lead Hermon to victory over Oceanside in the Class C North semifinals.

Jack Mason - John Bapst Boys Soccer - He had 4 assists and 1 goal in the Northern Maine semifinals, regional final and State Championship.

Truman Peters - Yarmouth Boys Soccer - He had 2 goals and an assist figuring in all the scorin in Yarmouth's 3-2 win over John Bapst in the State Final game

Lyndsee Reed - Hermon Girls Soccer. She had 1 goal in the State Final game against Yarmouth and a hat trick in the Regional Finals against Old Town. She finished with 103 goals in her career.

The winner will join Week 1's winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School ,Week 2's winner - Madden White from Nokomis High School, Week 3's winner Elizabeth Boles from Ellsworth High School, Week 4's winner Aiden Grant from MD, Week 5's winner Andrew Poulin from Winslow, Week 6's winner Molly Simcox from Hermon, Week 7's winner Reegan Buck from Portland High School, Week 8's winner, Addy Boyce from MDI High School and Week 9's winner, Ruth White from Orono High School.



You can nominate someone for the Week 11 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games November 7th to November 12th need to be received by November 14th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

