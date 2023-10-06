Week 6 – Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores – October 6
Here are the Week 6 Friday Nigh High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on October 6th.
- Belfast 24 Oak Hill 0
- Bucksport 48 Ellsworth 34
- Cony 55 Bangor 20
- Falmouth 21 Mount Blue 12
- Foxcroft Academy 62 MCI 0
- Fryeburg Academy - York
- Gray-New Gloucester 50 Lake Region 12
- Hebron Academy - Holderness
- Hermon 34 Old Town 0
- John Bapst 48 Madison 8
- Lawrence 47 Skowhegan 14
- Leavitt 51 Lewiston 13
- Marshwood 20 Westbrook 14
- Medomak Valley 26 Cape Elizabeth 22
- MDI 50 Spruce Mountain 14
- Mount Ararat 64 Brunswick 14
- Oceanside 46 Freeport 0
- Old Orchard Beach 66 Maranacook 19
- Oxford Hills 21 Bonny Eagle 14
- Sacopee Valley 22 Boothbay 20
- Stearns 52 Dexter 20
- Thornton Academy 14 South Porltand 0
- Windham 21 Scarborough 3
- Winthrop - Poland
- Edward Little - Messalonskee
- Deering - Massabesic
- Yarmouth - Greely
- Telstar - Traip
- Wells - Lisbon
- Biddeford - Gorham
