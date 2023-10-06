Week 6 – Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores – October 6

Here are the Week 6 Friday Nigh High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on October 6th.

Belfast 24 Oak Hill 0

Bucksport 48 Ellsworth 34

Cony 55 Bangor 20

Falmouth 21 Mount Blue 12

Foxcroft Academy 62 MCI 0

Fryeburg Academy - York

Gray-New Gloucester 50 Lake Region 12

Hebron Academy - Holderness

Hermon 34 Old Town 0

John Bapst 48 Madison 8

Lawrence 47 Skowhegan 14

Leavitt 51 Lewiston 13

Marshwood 20 Westbrook 14

Medomak Valley 26 Cape Elizabeth 22

MDI 50 Spruce Mountain 14

Mount Ararat 64 Brunswick 14

Oceanside 46 Freeport 0

Old Orchard Beach 66 Maranacook 19

Oxford Hills 21 Bonny Eagle 14

Sacopee Valley 22 Boothbay 20

Stearns 52 Dexter 20

Thornton Academy 14 South Porltand 0

Windham 21 Scarborough 3

Winthrop - Poland

Edward Little - Messalonskee

Deering - Massabesic

Yarmouth - Greely

Telstar - Traip

Wells - Lisbon

Biddeford - Gorham