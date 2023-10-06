Week 6 &#8211; Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores &#8211; October 6

Week 6 – Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores – October 6

Here are the Week 6 Friday Nigh High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on October 6th.

  • Belfast 24 Oak Hill 0
  • Bucksport 48 Ellsworth 34
  • Cony 55 Bangor 20
  • Falmouth 21 Mount Blue 12
  • Foxcroft Academy 62 MCI 0
  • Fryeburg Academy - York
  • Gray-New Gloucester 50 Lake Region 12
  • Hebron Academy - Holderness
  • Hermon 34 Old Town 0
  • John Bapst 48 Madison 8
  • Lawrence 47 Skowhegan 14
  • Leavitt 51 Lewiston 13
  • Marshwood 20 Westbrook 14
  • Medomak Valley 26 Cape Elizabeth 22
  • MDI 50 Spruce Mountain 14
  • Mount Ararat 64 Brunswick 14
  • Oceanside 46 Freeport 0
  • Old Orchard Beach 66 Maranacook 19
  • Oxford Hills 21 Bonny Eagle 14
  • Sacopee Valley 22 Boothbay 20
  • Stearns 52 Dexter 20
  • Thornton Academy 14 South Porltand 0
  • Windham 21 Scarborough 3
  • Winthrop - Poland
  • Edward Little - Messalonskee
  • Deering - Massabesic
  • Yarmouth - Greely
  • Telstar - Traip
  • Wells - Lisbon
  • Biddeford - Gorham
