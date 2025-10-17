Ernesto’s Surefire Prognostications: Ernie Clark Predicts Local/High School Week 7 Winners
The Friday Night Lights will be bright this weekend as Ticket TV brings you live coverage of two high school football games.
First up, the Old Town Coyotes visit the Brewer Witches at 6 p.m. at Doyle Field.
Next up at 7 p.m., Jim Churchill and Ernie Clark will be on hand as the Nokomis Warriors visit the Hermon Hawks.
Speaking of Mr. Ernesto and his surefire prognostications, he's on a roll.
Last week, he was 21-4 (.840), improving his season to 125-25 (.833).
Here are Mr. Ernesto's Week 7 picks:
High schools
Friday’s games
At Bangor 28, Winnacunnet, N.H. 24
At Hermon 27, Nokomis 20
Old Town 19, at Brewer 16
At Greely 30, Hampden Academy 6
At Medomak Valley 27, Oceanside 7
At Gardiner 22, Foxcroft Academy 21
Winslow 32, at Madison 14
At Morse 14, Belfast 12
At Mattanawcook Academy 24, Lisbon 14
MCI 20, at Maranacook 19
At Cony 35, Lawrence 16
Skowhegan 21, at Brunswick 12
Leavitt 35, at Messalonskee 24
Winthrop 20, at Mt. Blue 16
Orono 35, at Washington Academy 14
Saturday’s games
At John Bapst 34, Oak Hill 12
Camden Hills 32, at MDI 22
At Dexter 26, Houlton 24
Yarmouth 30, at Waterville 14
Boothbay 21, at St. John Valley 19
At Telstar 18, Bucksport 16
Sacopee Valley 20, at Mount View 6
At Spruce Mountain 35, Stearns 28
Colleges
Saturday’s games
At Husson 28, New England College 14
U. New England 30, Maine Maritime Academy 7
