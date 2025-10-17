The Friday Night Lights will be bright this weekend as Ticket TV brings you live coverage of two high school football games.

First up, the Old Town Coyotes visit the Brewer Witches at 6 p.m. at Doyle Field.

Next up at 7 p.m., Jim Churchill and Ernie Clark will be on hand as the Nokomis Warriors visit the Hermon Hawks.

Speaking of Mr. Ernesto and his surefire prognostications, he's on a roll.

Last week, he was 21-4 (.840), improving his season to 125-25 (.833).

Here are Mr. Ernesto's Week 7 picks:

High schools

Friday’s games

At Bangor 28, Winnacunnet, N.H. 24

At Hermon 27, Nokomis 20

Old Town 19, at Brewer 16

At Greely 30, Hampden Academy 6

At Medomak Valley 27, Oceanside 7

At Gardiner 22, Foxcroft Academy 21

Winslow 32, at Madison 14

At Morse 14, Belfast 12

At Mattanawcook Academy 24, Lisbon 14

MCI 20, at Maranacook 19

At Cony 35, Lawrence 16

Skowhegan 21, at Brunswick 12

Leavitt 35, at Messalonskee 24

Winthrop 20, at Mt. Blue 16

Orono 35, at Washington Academy 14

Saturday’s games

At John Bapst 34, Oak Hill 12

Camden Hills 32, at MDI 22

At Dexter 26, Houlton 24

Yarmouth 30, at Waterville 14

Boothbay 21, at St. John Valley 19

At Telstar 18, Bucksport 16

Sacopee Valley 20, at Mount View 6

At Spruce Mountain 35, Stearns 28

Colleges

Saturday’s games

At Husson 28, New England College 14

U. New England 30, Maine Maritime Academy 7

