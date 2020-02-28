Wells Grounds Hermon in Overtime To Claim State Title [GIRLS]

The Wells Warriors grounded the Hermon Hawks 34-26 to win the Class B state championship in overtime Friday night in Bangor.

Wells held a slim lead through three quarters, but the Hermon Hawks battled back in the final period to tie the game at 26. Wells took control in overtime, holding the Hawks scoreless in the extra time.

Grace Ramsdell led the Warriors with 14 points. Franny Ramsdell had nine points.

Senior captain Paige Plissey led the Hawks with 10 points. Sophomore Madison Lebel added five points.

Hermon, the North champs, end the season at 20-2.

Wells ends the season with a 16-6 record and a gold ball for the trophy case.