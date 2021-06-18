What Could Happen In The Celtics Coaching Search

You can add the Dallas Mavericks to the growing list of teams looking for a new head coach after Rick Carlisle stepped down from the Mavs Thursday.

Does that change how enticing the Boston Celtics opening is? Do coaches think Boston is the best job? We talked with Josue Pavon about that.

Josue gave us one of the names he thinks Celtics fans should pay attention to, and what type of input he thinks Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will have in this coaching search.

Listen to the full conversation again here.