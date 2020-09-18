What Is Driving The Return Of College Football?

Emory Hunt of Football Game Plan joined The Morning Line to talk about college football.

He's been on the show in the past to talk about a wide variety of topics related to college football, and this summer he's discussed the reasons and rationale for playing football and for opting to postpone the season.

Friday Emory discussed some of the recent decisions and what it means for the sport and for the athletes.

He believes there is a difference between why colleges and universities around the nation should bring the sport back to the field - and that is health and well being. But he doesn't think that is why the major conferences are opting to bring college football back to the American sports landscape.

We'll go through all of that and a little more.

We also couldn't let Emory go without checking in with his thoughts on week one of the NFL season.

You can listen to it all here.

The Morning Line is live on the Ticket Monday through Friday from 6am to 8am, you can listen over the air, through our website or by downloading the Ticket App.