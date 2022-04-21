What Is Your All-Time Favorite Red Sox TV Broadcast Booth? [Poll]

Last night at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox honored the life of one of the franchise's most iconic figures in Jerry Remy.

The RemDawg's impact on the organization and those he came in contact with along the way was evident as the pregame ceremony on Wednesday night was a who's who of all-time legends from Red Sox years past.

Yet many could not help but notice once notable omission from those who honored Remy, and that was Don Orsillo, the man who called Jerry his partner for 15 years in the NESN booth during the most popular stretch of Red Sox baseball in the history of the franchise.

Orsillo, who is the TV play-by-play voice of the San Diego Padres, said he could not make the ceremony due to obvious obligations with his current team but sent along a video tribute to his longtime partner. Then yesterday, Orsillo said he was informed by the Red Sox/NESN that his video had been scrapped, so he took to Twitter to post the text from it.

Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy offered a brief explanation as to why Orsillo's tribute was cut while appearing this morning on WEEI radio in Boston. Kennedy said that due to the high volume of influential people that could not attend the ceremony in-person, a group which included the likes of Orsillo, David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and many others, the organization opted to go with a video of Remy, followed by the on-field ceremony rather than individual tributes.

Chad Finn of The Boston Globe said the whole thing appeared to be an unfortunate miscommunication rather than NESN taking steps to block out the man who many consider to be the most-beloved TV PBP voice of the Sox.

While it appears last night's gaffe was just that on the part of the Sox, it did lead to many of the duo's greatest hits populating social media for much of the night and reminded us all just how great those 15 years were.

For my money, Remy and Orsillo were easily the best Sox TV booth over the years. Do you agree?