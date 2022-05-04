What’s The Most $ You’ve Ever Spent On Sports Memorabilia? [Poll]

Any true sports fan has a collection of prized items that have been curated over the years. Whether it's a shelf, wall items or an entire man cave, people have been known to spend crazy amounts of money to get their hands on top merch.

Just yesterday, soccer legend Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey from the 1986 World Cup sold for $9.28-million at a London auction, becoming the most expensive piece of memorabilia ever sold. The previous record was $8.8-million paid for the original hand-drawn Olympic manifesto.

In a world where sports cards go for millions of dollars, and now an age when people pay obscene amounts of money for NFT's that you can't even physically touch, what's the most you've ever splashed on any sports related item?