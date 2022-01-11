Where’s Your Confidence In Pats Heading Into Playoffs? [Poll]

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills will meet for the first time in the postseason Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. in Orchard Park.

Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick is 36-8 against Buffalo since taking over the Pats' job in 2000, but Buffalo has taken three of the four meetings in the post-Brady era, with New England's lone win coming in the wind storm back in week 13.

Saturday night will be the first time the Patriots have faced an opponent from the AFC East in the playoffs since 2010 - a game all Pats fans would like to forget - when Rex Ryan's Jets came to Foxborough and put an end to the top-seeded Pats' season in the Divisional Round.

It's also just the third time that Belichick will square off versus a divisional foe in the postseason, showcasing how rare it's been for New England to face an opponent three times in a single season during his tenure as head coach.

So, after dropping 3-of-4 down the stretch and getting set to face a rival, how is Patriots Nation feeling ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup? Let us know by voting in today's Drive Polls -