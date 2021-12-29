Which Athlete Had The Best Year In 2021? [Poll]

It's reflection time for all as the calendar gets ready to flip to 2022.

As we look back on the year that was in sports, which athlete dominated the sports world above all others?

Tom Brady guided the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in Year 1 in Tampa back in February. This season, he's the odds-on favorite to win MVP and was recently named the Sports Person of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

While that's a pretty full resume, Shohei Ohtani may have turned in the single greatest season in MLB history. The unanimous MVP swatted 46 homers and 100 RBI at the plate, while also going 9-2 on the mound with a 3.18 and 156 strikeouts in 23 starts. In addition to his many baseball accolades, Ohtani took home the crown of AP Male Athlete of the Year.

Let's not forget about Giannis, either, who did what many thought he would not be able to accomplish in Milwaukee without the aid of superstar help - win a championship.

Dominating the NBA talk recently has been Steph Curry, who last night became the first player in league history to make 3000 3-pointers as he continues to add to his own record and pace the NBA-best Warriors.

And reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, for as much as I despise him, has shown he continues to be pretty good at football.

What do you think? Have your own nominee? Use the "other" option to cast a vote for your top athlete of 2021.