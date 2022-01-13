The NFL playoffs are nearly here. Just two more sleeps and then a Saturday doubleheader will be followed by a tripleheader on Sunday before the action is capped off with the first-ever Monday night playoff game.

As you fill out your brackets and make picks for the office pool, which team do you think is in the most danger of getting upset?

Last season served as the debut of the 14-team playoff format in the NFL, giving us an additional two games in the Wild Card Round and limiting the byes in each conference to just one team.

In last January's opening round of the postseason each conference saw a pair of underdogs prevail. In the AFC, #6 Cleveland knocked off #3 Pittsburgh, 48-37, and #5 Baltimore def. #4 Tennessee, 20-13. In the NFC, #5 Tampa Bay beat #4 Washington, 31-23 (though, technically Tampa Bay was the betting favorite) and #6 L.A. Rams def. #3 Seattle, 30-20.

While Tampa Bay proved to be the only underdog to advance beyond the Divisional Round, with the Bucs of course eventually winning the Super Bowl, the added teams made the Wild Card Round all the wilder.

So, which higher-seeded team do you think is under threat of going one-and-done this weekend?