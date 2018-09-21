White, Sankey & 34 Years Of LTC Football

Foxcroft's Danny White and Bucksport's Joel Sankey have matched football wits for years. In fact, total their head coaching days and we're talking 34 years of Little Ten Conference coaching experience.

When they meet at Carmichael Field in Bucksport for the Friday Night 929theticket.com Game of the Week Live Video Stream, they could be playing for the chance to host a LTC title game in November.

Both teams are 3-0. They are the top two teams in LTC team defense and lead in the LTC team offense stat, along with Mattanawcook Academy. The Bucks and Ponies are tied for the top spot in Class D North.

Bucksport: Coach Joel Sankey, in his 24th season as head coach of the Golden Bucks, has leaned heavily on senior Carter Tolmasoff. He has rushed for 504 of the team's 957 rush yards. He leads the the LTC with 12 TDs.

Foxcroft: Coach Danny White, in his 10th year as head coach of the Ponies, goes with a run/pass balance. Quarterback Matt Spooner has thrown nearly 500 yards and 10 TDs to talented receivers like Hyatt Smith and Logan Martin. Michaleb Niles leads the ground game.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo / 2017 LTC Championship Game

The last time the Ponies and Golden Bucks met was back on an artic cold Friday night in November in the LTC title game at Oakes Field in Dover-Foxcroft. The Ponies handled the Bucks 34-0 to advance to the state championship game.