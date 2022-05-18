Who Is The Best Player Remaining In The NBA Playoffs? [Poll]

We're down to the Final Four in the NBA and that means four true superstars remain, each trying to guide their respective teams to a title.

The Western Conference Finals tip off tonight in San Francisco as the Warriors are once again on the doorstep of the NBA Finals, a place they called home from 2015-through-2019.

Standing in their way is a surprising Dallas Mavericks squad led by the electric Luka Doncic, who is averaging 31.5ppg/10.1rpg/6.6apg and is fresh off back-to-back clutch performances to lift the Mavs past the Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals.

For one half of basketball last night in Miami, it looked as though Jayson Tatum was making this question an easy one to answer, as his 21-point first half staked the Celtics to a comfortable halftime lead. Then came Jimmy Butler, who more than earned his way onto the ballot with his 41-point, 9-rebound, 5-assist and 4-steal effort, the bulk of which came in the second half as Miami went on a 30-point swing in the third quarter.

Have you seen enough to say Luka, Tatum or Butler can take the crown, or does it still belong to the guy who has been here and done it before, multiple times, in Steph Curry?