Who Won Your Vote As Best HS Hoops Player In Maine?

After thousands and thousands of votes cast on our website, the last matchup came down to two of the best known names in Maine high school basketball history.

Cindy Blodgett of Lawrence and Matt Rossignol of Van Buren.

And with 58.1% of the vote, you picked Cindy Blodgett as the best all time in Maine history.

• Cindy Blodgett is the best high school basketball player in Maine

Michael Scott // Couresty of BU Athletics

The Road to the Championship

Round of 64 –

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Joe Campbell (Bangor) = 83.8% to 16.2%

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Gary Towle (Cony) = 76.8% to 23.2%

Round of 32 -

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Jock McKernan (Bangor) = 89% to 11%

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Bracey Barker (MDI) = 81.7% to 18.3%

Round of 16 –

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Dick Scott (Ellsworth) = 81.3% to 18.7%

4 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Amy Vachon (Cony) = 56.9% to 43.1%

Round of 8 Quarterfinals –

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook) = 76.8% to 23.2%

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) = 59.2% to 40.8%

Round of 4 Semifinals –

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Skip Chappelle (Old Town) = 67.3% to 32.7%

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) = 57.6% to 42.4%

Round of 2 Championships –

1 – Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) = 58.1% to 41.9%